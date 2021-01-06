Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.90. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 50.87 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The firm has a market cap of £84.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.
