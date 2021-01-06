Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.90. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 50.87 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The firm has a market cap of £84.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

About Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

