Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.16.

NYSE:BURL opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $264.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

