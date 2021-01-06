Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 623.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 279,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

