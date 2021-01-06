Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

