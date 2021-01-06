Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 73,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

AHH opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $866.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

