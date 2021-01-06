Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,078 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.