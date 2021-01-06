Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 201,554 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 201,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 772,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 715,791 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 365,607 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $932.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.72.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

