Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $573.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.