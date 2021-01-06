Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 633,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 585.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XHR stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

