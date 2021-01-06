CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,309.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

