CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CURO Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of CURO opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701. 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

