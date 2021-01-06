Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytosorbents traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.37. 321,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 546,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 407,749 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $368.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

