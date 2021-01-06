Daniel F. Voytas Sells 2,513 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 2,513 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $10,378.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 245,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 132.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.34.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

