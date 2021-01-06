Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.65

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 17059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,997,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

