DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price increased by Truist from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. DaVita has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $118.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. DaVita’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 143.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 119.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

