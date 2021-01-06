DEEX Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $153,128.90 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005262 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001479 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005868 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000199 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000924 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

