Denali Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,348 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the typical daily volume of 301 call options.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,624 shares of company stock worth $11,270,433 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

