DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.00

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 15584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNZOY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. Analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

