Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.94 ($17.58).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

