Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €19.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) received a €19.00 ($22.35) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.19 ($20.22).

Shares of DEQ opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €26.66 ($31.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -12.46.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

