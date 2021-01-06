Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

ETR:LHA opened at €10.12 ($11.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €16.47 ($19.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

