Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

ETR:LHA opened at €10.12 ($11.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €16.47 ($19.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)

