DeVault Reaches Market Cap of $273,151.64 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $273,151.64 and $805.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005038 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001443 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005731 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000882 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

