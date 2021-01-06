Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.11 ($58.95).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €46.18 ($54.33) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

