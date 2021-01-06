Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.07

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 11207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Digi International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

