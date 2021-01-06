Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.07

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 11207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.
DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Digi International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
