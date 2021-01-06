Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches One Day Volume of $53,743.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $53,743.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $64.19 or 0.00181591 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00481115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00049729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00252125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.