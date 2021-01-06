Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of DDS opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.76. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $72.45.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,303,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

