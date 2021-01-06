Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,017,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
