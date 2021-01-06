Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,017,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

