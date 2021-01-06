Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DIISY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

