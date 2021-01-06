Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Trading Up 7.4%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIISY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

