Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 1,781,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,850,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

