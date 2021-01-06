Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.51. 51,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 64,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.75% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

