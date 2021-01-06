DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of DRTT opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,065.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 125,500 shares of company stock worth $291,125 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

