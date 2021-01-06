Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

