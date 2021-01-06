DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

DISH Network stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

