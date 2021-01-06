Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Major Shareholder Purchases 138,641 Shares

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 138,641 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $422,855.05. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 2nd, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 60,795 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $167,794.20.

OTCMKTS:DVCR traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 114,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,323. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.35 and a beta of 0.66. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.97 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

