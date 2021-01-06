DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DLHC has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get DLH alerts:

NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 32,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,358. DLH has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DLH news, CEO Zachary Parker acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $95,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,912.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $71,990.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,046 shares of company stock worth $191,887. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in DLH by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 121,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,871,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.