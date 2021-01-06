Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.64

Shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$86.64 and last traded at C$86.64, with a volume of 40951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -313.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.42.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

