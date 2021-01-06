Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DLPN stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.99. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

