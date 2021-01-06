DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.