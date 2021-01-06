DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE DASH opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.