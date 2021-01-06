DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

