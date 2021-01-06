Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.35. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 60,770 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVD. ValuEngine lowered Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $83.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 3.15% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

