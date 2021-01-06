Duane Hughes Sells 25,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29.
Workhorse Group stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,905,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $30.99.
WKHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
