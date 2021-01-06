Duane Hughes Sells 25,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29.

Workhorse Group stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,905,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

