Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.72

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.72 and last traded at $80.70, with a volume of 6958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

