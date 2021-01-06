E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.93 ($10.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.62. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

