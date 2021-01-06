E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.93 ($10.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.62. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

