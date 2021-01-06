Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

