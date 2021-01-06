Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXP. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $104.89.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,412 shares of company stock worth $9,451,748 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,187,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after buying an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after buying an additional 279,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

