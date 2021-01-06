East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) Trading 1.8% Higher

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) shares traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.23. 1,263,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 651,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

