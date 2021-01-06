EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post $92.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $91.95 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $86.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $363.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.31 million to $363.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $383.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.72 million to $392.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.22.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. 20,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.48. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

