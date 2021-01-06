Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 209,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 140,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

